A Bobby Wagner first: starting a Seahawks season without K.J. Wright’s ‘going to be weird’

Yes, Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright are still talking.

And, yes, they have talked in the days since Wright, Wagner’s best friend and now-former Seahawks mainstay, signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I told him black and silver looks ugly on him,” Wagner said.

“For sure.”

Seattle’s 2021 debut Sunday at the Indianapolis Colts will be the first opener in Wagner’s 10 NFL seasons that he hasn’t had Wright on the Seahawks with him. Right next to him, in fact.

The middle linebacker and outside linebacker were on the same level, in every way imaginable.

They used to simply glance at each other before snaps and know what each was thinking and where each was going to go on any play.

Sunday against the Colts, Wagner will be looking to his left and right before the plays and see not number 50 but numbers 52 and 58. Darrell Taylor and Jordyn Brooks are now his flanking linebackers in the Seahawks’ 4-3 defense.

“It’s going to be weird, for sure,” Wagner said.

And potentially more onerous for the defense’s signal caller.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Taylor’s, Brooks’ chances

Sunday will be Taylor’s first NFL game as a strongside linebacker, or as anything. Seattle’s second-round draft choice in 2020 missed his entire rookie season following surgery in January 2020 to fix a stress fracture in his lower leg.

He was a defensive end then. This summer coach Pete Carroll and defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. moved Taylor to strongside linebacker, where Wright played last season, for early downs in base defense. Taylor will be a rush defensive end off the edge on passing downs.

“He had such a successful offseason with us while coming back to physical health and all of that,” Carroll said.

“He’s ready to go. He will be in and around the game plan. We are excited to see him play.”

Brooks doesn’t have much more experience than Taylor. He was Seattle’s weakside linebacker for seven starts last year as the team’s rookie first-round pick. He’s now playing the position Wright mostly played for his 10 seasons in Seattle. His time as the team’s most-tenured player ended this winter, when the Seahawks decided to let Wright’s contract expire without re-signing him.

Wright remained a free agent, unsigned and available, from March through last week. The Raiders signed him to a one-year deal potentially worth up to $5 million.

It wasn’t so much the money that kept him from re-signing for an 11th season in Seattle. Instead, the Seahawks decided months ago to roll with their top two picks from last year’s draft.

That’s why you use first- and second-round picks, to play them.

That’s why Wright is now a Raider — and why Wagner is without his best friend, at least in person at work everyday.

“We talk all the time. I was very aware of what was going on,” Wagner said. “Obviously, I was sad to see him go, but I am definitely happy for him because he has the opportunity to continue playing the game he clearly loves.

“He knows how I feel about him. He knows what he means to me, not just as a football player, but as a brother of mine. Just because he’s playing in Las Vegas doesn’t mean our connection isn’t as strong as it’s ever been. We just have to make sure we reach out more now that we don’t see each other every day.”

Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrates his touchdown with teammate K.J. Wright (50) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Aug. 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel AP

Wagner, 31, is going to miss not having to worry about where Wright was going and what his partner was reading before a play. Wright was a Pro Bowl selection in 2016, 2 1/2 years after he and Wagner won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks. He remains one of the best linebackers in football at diagnosing and attacking screen passes to running backs outside. Wright, 32, also remains a sure tackler, something else Seattle may miss in the first game Sunday. Sixteen of 22 starters on offense and defense didn’t play at all in three preseason games, including Wagner and Brooks.

Following Wednesday’s practice, Norton was asked: No matter how Brooks and Taylor do, what on the field are the Seahawks going to miss beginning Sunday with Wright no longer in the defense.

Seattle’s defensive coordinator chuckled at the thought of all Wright did in a decade for the Seahawks, at all three linebacker positions since Carroll drafted him in 2011 as what Norton recalled Wednesday as a wild-legged rookie out of Mississippi State.

“Well, K.J. is someone that you can’t ever replace,” Norton said.

“K.J. has been here for a long time. He’s been one of the best that’s ever done it.

“At the same time, now it’s Brooks, it’s Darrell’s turn. So now it’s important for them to step up and be the best that they can be.”

Circle of NFL life

Of course there is more on Wagner’s plate now during games without Wright next to him, and they will be lacking at outside linebacker Sunday against the Colts where and in ways they haven’t lacked for the decade Wright and Wagner were together.

But, the Seahawks reason, players have to start sometime, somewhere. Sunday in Indianapolis is when Taylor and Brooks start the post-Wright era for Seattle’s defense.

“You know, Wagner didn’t just come out of the sky (as a rookie in 2012) being Wagner. He had to develop into him,” Norton said. “Same with K.J. They were both here a long time, played a lot of football, and they developed into the players that they are.

“Now, it’s time for Brooks to develop, and for him and Bobby to really find a way to really work well together. And the experience that Bobby has, he should be able to work with Brooks pretty well.

“So far, they’ve been really, really good together.”

Wagner says he believes Brooks has “mastered the concepts” any offense will present him this, his second NFL season.

“I feel like he’s going to take a huge step this year,” Wagner said of Brooks.

But Wagner will still be thinking of the 10 years he had playing with and befriending Wright.

“It meant the world,” Wagner said of that time.

“It was kind of the perfect storm. I came in and I didn’t know what was going on, but I was excited to play football. To have somebody who literally just went through that entire process (the year before, with Seattle in 2011) and was still going through it, we kind of grew up together. There was a life experience that we were able to have and be involved in each other’s lives for.

“There was a lot of football experiences. We saw a lot of highs, a lot of lows, and we see a lot of growth in one another. It was amazing to have that type of communication where I didn’t even have to say anything and he knew exactly what I was thinking. If I wanted him to take a chance on something, or if he wanted me to take a chance, we had each other’s back.

“Now that we don’t have that. We’ve just got to build it again.”

#Seahawks first practice report of the season: Chris Carson listed, neck issue but fully participates. Rashaad Penny (calf) limited. All starters on track for opener Sunday.



Colts: Carson Wentz was full go today, readying to make his Indy debut Sunday. ⁦⁦@thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/NgAu80xqrr — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 8, 2021

Blair ready

One reason the Seahawks may not play Brooks and Taylor much at linebacker at the same time with Wagner this season: Marquise Blair is back from reconstructive knee surgery 12 months ago.

That means he’s ready to be the primary nickel in passing situations when Seattle goes with five defensive backs and two linebackers, Wagner and Brooks.

Wright’s departure and Taylor’s experiment at strongside linebacker may not end up mattering more than 30% of the time, with the Seahawks likely be in nickel nearly 70% of defensive snaps as they were three years ago before trusted nickel Justin Coleman left and signed with Detroit.

Blair missed part of training camp with what Carroll said was a sore knee cap. But he’s fully ready for Sunday’s opener.

“He’s ready to go,” Carroll said.