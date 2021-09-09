Luzardo expected to start for Miami against New York

New York Mets (70-70, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (58-81, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (9-12, 2.93 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 136 strikeouts) Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (5-7, 7.00 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +148, Mets -171; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and New York will face off on Thursday.

The Marlins are 37-34 on their home turf. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .298 this season, led by Miguel Rojas with a mark of .331.

The Mets are 29-43 in road games. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .312, led by Pete Alonso with a mark of .339.

The Marlins won the last meeting 2-1. Anthony Bender earned his third victory and Bryan De La Cruz went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI for Miami. Edwin Diaz registered his sixth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm Jr. is second on the Marlins with 14 home runs and is slugging .426.

Alonso leads the Mets with 57 extra base hits and 84 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .225 batting average, 2.88 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mets: 7-3, .279 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder), Jesus Aguilar: (knee).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Brandon Nimmo: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Jake Reed: (forearm), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Tomas Nido: (thumb).