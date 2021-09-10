Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Elkhorn def. Blair, 25-11, 25-18, 25-16
Johnson-Brock def. Auburn, 25-21, 25-16, 25-17
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Maxwell, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10
Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16
Southern def. Weeping Water, 25-12, 25-14, 25-17
Twin Loup def. Arthur County, 25-19, 25-20, 25-22
Waverly def. Elkhorn North, 25-17, 26-24, 25-20
Banner County Triangular=
Hemingford def. Banner County
Leyton def. Banner County, 25-8, 25-10
Leyton def. Hemingford, 25-21, 25-19
Blue Hill Triangular=
Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 23-25, 25-20, 25-14
Kearney Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-15, 25-13
Grand Island Central Catholic Triangular=
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Sutton, 25-14, 21-25, 25-17
Hi-Line Triangular=
Bertrand def. Cozad, 25-9, 25-16
Bertrand def. Hi-Line, 25-18, 25-22
Hi-Line def. Cozad, 25-19, 25-15
Malcolm Tournament=
Columbus Scotus def. Fort Calhoun, 25-18, 25-4
Elmwood-Murdock def. Centennial, 25-10, 25-19
Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-16, 25-21
Milford def. Centennial, 25-23, 25-17
Mitchell Triangular=
Mitchell def. Potter-Dix, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16
Norfolk Catholic Triangular=
Norfolk Catholic def. Summerland, 29-27, 25-22
Omaha Christian Triangular=
Omaha Christian Academy def. Winnebago, 25-18, 25-16
Winnebago def. Walthill, 26-24, 25-14
Omaha Nation Triangular=
Santee def. Omaha Nation, 25-21, 25-15, 17-25, 25-16
Sterling Triangular=
Falls City def. Pawnee City, 25-7, 25-12
Falls City def. Sterling, 25-17, 25-21
Wakefield Invitational=
Pool A=
Lutheran High Northeast def. Wakefield, 25-17, 25-10
Yutan Triangular=
Yutan def. Boys Town, 25-9, 25-4
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
