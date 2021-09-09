Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Atlantic Community 33, Glades Central 14

Clearwater 61, Countryside 0

Coral Reef Senior 14, Reagan/Doral 0

Florida 53, Leon 3

Florida Christian 52, Marathon 3

Fort Myers Canterbury 34, Oasis 0

Gateway Charter 14, Saint Stephen's Episcopal 13, OT

John Carroll Catholic 27, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 9

Merritt Island Christian 60, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind 24

Miami Edison 55, Mourning 0

Palm Beach Central 48, Boca Raton Community 21

Pine Crest 42, Somerset-Canyons 13

Shorecrest Prep 28, Riverside Christian 14

South Fort Myers 35, Ida S. Baker 22

South Miami 37, Coral Gables 0

St. Edward's 49, Berean Christian 0

University (Orange City) 27, Seabreeze 23

Windermere Prep 41, Taylor 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

