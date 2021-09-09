Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Moshannon Valley 28, Claysburg-Kimmel 12
Southmoreland 35, Perry Traditional Academy 20
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
