Los Angeles FC faces Real Salt Lake after Fall’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Real Salt Lake (8-8-6) vs. Los Angeles FC (7-9-6)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles FC -210, Real Salt Lake +514, Draw +350; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Mamadou Fall leads Los Angeles FC into a matchup with Real Salt Lake fresh off of a two-goal outing against Sporting Kansas City.

Los Angeles FC compiled a 9-8-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 8-2-4 in home games. Los Angeles FC averaged 2.4 goals on 6.1 shots on goal per game last season.

Real Salt Lake finished 5-10-7 overall in the 2020 season while going 1-5-3 on the road. Real Salt Lake averaged 1.2 goals on 3.8 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season. Los Angeles FC won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Eddie Segura (injured), Carlos Vela (injured), Jose Cifuentes, Diego Palacios, Brian Rodriguez, Erik Duenas (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured), Alvaro Quezada (injured), Tristan Blackmon, Moon-hwan Kim, Julian Gaines (injured).

Real Salt Lake: Zack Farnsworth, Andrew Brody, Bobby Wood, Zac MacMath, Jeizon Ramirez.

