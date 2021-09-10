Sports

Big 12 invites BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston to join

By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports Writer

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall looks to hand off the ball against Arizona during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall looks to hand off the ball against Arizona during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) David Becker AP

The Big 12 extended membership invitations Friday to BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston to join the Power Five league that will be losing Oklahoma and Texas to the Southeastern Conference.

The eight continuing members of the Big 12 unanimously approved the applications of the four schools.

The moves come six weeks after the SEC invited Texas and Oklahoma to join its league in time for the 2025-26 season, though there remains the possibility that could happen sooner. For now though, the Big 12 appears focused on the additions.

After identifying it primary expansion targets last week, the Big 12 moved quickly to make it happen. The four schools had also been vetted by the league in 2016 when it considered expansion then before staying at 10 teams.

___

AP College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo contributed to this report.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

New QBs Stafford, Dalton debut in Rams’ opener with Bears

September 10, 2021 7:02 AM

Sports

Burrow and new-look Bengals open against Cook, Vikings

September 10, 2021 7:02 AM

Sports

Cardinals, Titans open season each with several new players

September 10, 2021 7:02 AM

Sports

Darnold faces his replacement Wilson when Panthers host Jets

September 10, 2021 7:02 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service