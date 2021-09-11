Sports

Bills rule out Lotulelei vs Steelers; Sanders questionable

The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y.

The Buffalo Bills have ruled out starting defensive tackle Star Lotulelei from their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Lotulelei, who has a calf injury, is the team’s top defender against the run. He rejoined the Bills after opting out last season due to COVID-19 concerns. Coach Sean McDermott said Lotulelei was hurt during Buffalo’s preseason-ending win against Green Bay two weeks ago.

“Yeah, we’re going to miss him. It’s hard to replace a player like that,” McDermott said Friday.

The Bills struggled against the run last year in Lotulelei's absence.

Receiver Emmanuel Sanders was listed as questionable because of a foot injury. Sanders is a 12-year veteran who signed with the Bills in free agency in March. He is expected to fill one of Buffalo’s top four spots in a receiving group that includes Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 11, 2021 7:42 AM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 11, 2021 7:42 AM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 11, 2021 7:42 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service