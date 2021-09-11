Sports

Rays’ Franco extends streak, exits with hamstring tightness

The Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco hits a single against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
DETROIT

Tampa Bay Rays rookie Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 39 games, then exited in the first inning against Detroit because of tightness in his right hamstring Friday night.

“We’ll know more, but hopefully we caught it early enough,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said after a 10-4 loss. “I’m sure he’ll miss some time, but we’re hoping it isn’t as bad as it could be.”

With one out in the first, Franco lined a single. Nelson Cruz followed with a double, but Franco limped into third. After being examined by team trainers, Franco left the game and was replaced at shortstop by Joey Wendle.

“I felt it when I pushed off second for third base. That’s a play where I normally score,” Franco said through a translator. “I had trouble with my hamstring in spring training (in 2019) and it was OK, so I hope I don’t go on the (injured list).”

The 20-year-old Franco came into the game hitting .282 with seven homers in 61 games for the AL East leaders.

Franco's on-base streak is the second longest in major league history by a player under 21. Frank Robinson set the record with a 43-game string in 1956.

