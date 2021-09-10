Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Calvert 14, La Plata 8

Catonsville 50, Dulaney 0

Col. Richardson 40, Kent Island 8

Easton 52, Kent County 0

Fallston 33, North East 13

Huntingtown 26, Leonardtown 6

Largo 42, Crossland 0

Linganore 42, Westminster 7

Long Reach 54, Reservoir 0

Manchester Valley 16, North Hagerstown 14

Middletown 35, Frederick 33

Mountain Ridge 49, Catoctin 6

Owings Mills 48, Randallstown 0

Parkside 29, James M. Bennett 14

Pasadena Chesapeake 34, Winters Mill 7

Quince Orchard 20, Paint Branch 13

Severna Park 41, Crofton 0

South Carroll 17, Northeast - AA 7

South Hagerstown 39, Tuscarora 0

St. Albans, D.C. 41, Liberty 20

St. Charles 20, Thomas Stone 0

Walkersville 20, Oakdale 14

Wise 63, Hyattsville Northwestern 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

