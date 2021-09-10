Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 38, Knob Noster 8

Aurora 40, Logan-Rogersville 14

Ava 35, Mountain Grove 19

Belton 52, Central (St. Joseph) 22

Bentonville, Ark. 35, Rockhurst 7

Blair Oaks 61, California 35

Boonville 40, Southern Boone County 14

Bowling Green 51, Montgomery County 7

Buffalo 53, El Dorado Springs 12

Butler 31, Fort Scott, Kan. 22

Cabool 15, Willow Springs 13

Camdenton 45, Parkview 8

Cardinal Ritter 50, St. Francis Borgia 0

Carl Junction 33, Branson 7

Carthage 71, Neosho 14

Center 62, Oak Grove 40

Central (New Madrid County) 56, Dexter 41

Central (Park Hills) 76, Perryville 0

Centralia 30, Brookfield 12

Christian Brothers College 44, DeSmet 29

Drexel 84, Liberal 0

East Atchison 48, South Holt 0

East Buchanan 35, Lathrop 14

Eldon 54, Osage 48, OT

Excelsior Springs 34, Moberly 14

Fair Grove 34, Skyline 33

Fayette 56, Slater 26

Forsyth 56, Clever 0

Francis Howell 70, Granite City, Ill. 14

Gallatin 20, South Harrison 18

Hallsville 67, Versailles 30

Harrisburg 54, Salisbury 16

Hazelwood Central 25, Eureka 20

Helias Catholic 35, Battle 22

Hermann 16, St. James 14

Hickman High School 26, Capital City 7

Highland 38, Clark County 0

Hillsboro 41, Central (Cape Girardeau) 0

Hollister 42, Seneca 27

Houston 20, Salem 13

Jackson 50, Poplar Bluff 32

Jasper 64, Appleton City/Montrose 8

Jefferson (Festus) 48, Herculaneum 14

Joplin 42, Ozark 7

Kennett 40, Ste. Genevieve 38

Kickapoo 39, Waynesville 35

Kirksville 34, Savannah 28

Ladue Horton Watkins 20, Lindbergh 13

Lafayette (St. Joseph) 28, Benton 14

Lamar 31, McDonald County 7

Lebanon 27, Bolivar 15

Lighthouse 20, Diamond 3

Lincoln 32, Tipton 23

Lockwood 58, Rich Hill 0

Lone Jack/Kingville 15, Carrollton 12

Lutheran (St. Charles) 56, Duchesne 19

Marionville 24, Westran 0

Mark Twain 54, Van-Far 14

Marquette 35, Parkway North 6

Marshfield 41, Springfield Catholic 7

Maryville 36, Chillicothe 25

Mexico 42, Orchard Farm 6

Mid-Buchanan 36, Lawson 0

Milan 49, Putnam County 26

Monett 14, East Newton 0

Monroe City 48, South Shelby 8

Nevada 46, Cassville 20

Nixa 49, Willard 14

North Andrew 70, Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 20

North Kansas City 28, Fort Osage 13

O'Fallon, Ill. 58, Vianney 0

Owensville 53, Cuba 8

Palmyra 40, Macon 21

Park Hill 45, Blue Springs South 21

Park Hill South 38, Grain Valley 28

Pembroke Hill 35, KC Schlagle, Kan. 0

Penney 49, North Platte 0

Platte County 24, Grandview 7

Pleasant Hill 49, Harrisonville 42

Portageville 30, East Prairie 24

Potosi 61, Fredericktown 20

Priory 42, Lutheran South 12

Quincy Notre Dame, Ill. 49, Marceline 7

Reeds Spring 42, Mt. Vernon 0

Richmond 54, KC Bishop Ward, Kan. 16

Rockwood Summit 43, Parkway Central 0

Sarcoxie 50, Pierce City 20

Seckman 41, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 21

South Callaway 34, Louisiana 12

St. Joseph Le Blond 56, Doniphan West, Kan. 50

St. Pius X (Festus) 22, Grandview (Hillsboro) 12

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 48, Cameron 0

St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. 53, Lutheran North 39

Stanberry 34, King City/ Union Star 32

Stockton/Sheldon 42, Ash Grove 36

Strafford 48, Miller 8

Thayer 42, Liberty (Mountain View) 28

Tolton Catholic 38, Missouri Military Academy 0

Troy Buchanan 49, Liberty (Wentzville) 14

Union 41, Sullivan 6

Warrensburg 35, Smith-Cotton 10

Webb City 56, Republic 20

West Plains 41, Rolla 0

West Platte 35, Plattsburg 16

Winfield/Elsberry Co-op 63, Wright City 19

Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 80, Schuyler County 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

