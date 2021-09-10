Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 38, Knob Noster 8
Aurora 40, Logan-Rogersville 14
Ava 35, Mountain Grove 19
Belton 52, Central (St. Joseph) 22
Bentonville, Ark. 35, Rockhurst 7
Blair Oaks 61, California 35
Boonville 40, Southern Boone County 14
Bowling Green 51, Montgomery County 7
Buffalo 53, El Dorado Springs 12
Butler 31, Fort Scott, Kan. 22
Cabool 15, Willow Springs 13
Camdenton 45, Parkview 8
Cardinal Ritter 50, St. Francis Borgia 0
Carl Junction 33, Branson 7
Carthage 71, Neosho 14
Center 62, Oak Grove 40
Central (New Madrid County) 56, Dexter 41
Central (Park Hills) 76, Perryville 0
Centralia 30, Brookfield 12
Christian Brothers College 44, DeSmet 29
Drexel 84, Liberal 0
East Atchison 48, South Holt 0
East Buchanan 35, Lathrop 14
Eldon 54, Osage 48, OT
Excelsior Springs 34, Moberly 14
Fair Grove 34, Skyline 33
Fayette 56, Slater 26
Forsyth 56, Clever 0
Francis Howell 70, Granite City, Ill. 14
Gallatin 20, South Harrison 18
Hallsville 67, Versailles 30
Harrisburg 54, Salisbury 16
Hazelwood Central 25, Eureka 20
Helias Catholic 35, Battle 22
Hermann 16, St. James 14
Hickman High School 26, Capital City 7
Highland 38, Clark County 0
Hillsboro 41, Central (Cape Girardeau) 0
Hollister 42, Seneca 27
Houston 20, Salem 13
Jackson 50, Poplar Bluff 32
Jasper 64, Appleton City/Montrose 8
Jefferson (Festus) 48, Herculaneum 14
Joplin 42, Ozark 7
Kennett 40, Ste. Genevieve 38
Kickapoo 39, Waynesville 35
Kirksville 34, Savannah 28
Ladue Horton Watkins 20, Lindbergh 13
Lafayette (St. Joseph) 28, Benton 14
Lamar 31, McDonald County 7
Lebanon 27, Bolivar 15
Lighthouse 20, Diamond 3
Lincoln 32, Tipton 23
Lockwood 58, Rich Hill 0
Lone Jack/Kingville 15, Carrollton 12
Lutheran (St. Charles) 56, Duchesne 19
Marionville 24, Westran 0
Mark Twain 54, Van-Far 14
Marquette 35, Parkway North 6
Marshfield 41, Springfield Catholic 7
Maryville 36, Chillicothe 25
Mexico 42, Orchard Farm 6
Mid-Buchanan 36, Lawson 0
Milan 49, Putnam County 26
Monett 14, East Newton 0
Monroe City 48, South Shelby 8
Nevada 46, Cassville 20
Nixa 49, Willard 14
North Andrew 70, Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 20
North Kansas City 28, Fort Osage 13
O'Fallon, Ill. 58, Vianney 0
Owensville 53, Cuba 8
Palmyra 40, Macon 21
Park Hill 45, Blue Springs South 21
Park Hill South 38, Grain Valley 28
Pembroke Hill 35, KC Schlagle, Kan. 0
Penney 49, North Platte 0
Platte County 24, Grandview 7
Pleasant Hill 49, Harrisonville 42
Portageville 30, East Prairie 24
Potosi 61, Fredericktown 20
Priory 42, Lutheran South 12
Quincy Notre Dame, Ill. 49, Marceline 7
Reeds Spring 42, Mt. Vernon 0
Richmond 54, KC Bishop Ward, Kan. 16
Rockwood Summit 43, Parkway Central 0
Sarcoxie 50, Pierce City 20
Seckman 41, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 21
South Callaway 34, Louisiana 12
St. Joseph Le Blond 56, Doniphan West, Kan. 50
St. Pius X (Festus) 22, Grandview (Hillsboro) 12
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 48, Cameron 0
St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. 53, Lutheran North 39
Stanberry 34, King City/ Union Star 32
Stockton/Sheldon 42, Ash Grove 36
Strafford 48, Miller 8
Thayer 42, Liberty (Mountain View) 28
Tolton Catholic 38, Missouri Military Academy 0
Troy Buchanan 49, Liberty (Wentzville) 14
Union 41, Sullivan 6
Warrensburg 35, Smith-Cotton 10
Webb City 56, Republic 20
West Plains 41, Rolla 0
West Platte 35, Plattsburg 16
Winfield/Elsberry Co-op 63, Wright City 19
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 80, Schuyler County 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments