Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Asheville School, N.C. 54, Lakeway Christian 7
BGA 28, Nashville Christian 21
Baylor 49, Chattanooga Christian 8
Bradley Central 44, McMinn County 28
CAK 40, Boyd Buchanan 21
CPA 24, MBA 10
Campbell County 36, Morristown East 28
Chattanooga Central 40, Hixson 0
Clarksville Academy 87, Middle Tennessee Homeschool 0
Clay County 38, Cornersville 12
Cleveland 56, East Ridge 7
Clinton def. Cherokee, forfeit
Coalfield 68, Sunbright 8
Collierville 47, Center Hill, Miss. 6
Community 46, Perry County 0
Covington 58, Brighton 22
Craigmont 24, Sheffield 0
Crockett County 48, Bolivar Central 6
Cumberland County 17, Lenoir City 7
DCA 52, White House-Heritage 20
Dobyns-Bennett 35, David Crockett 7
ECS 21, Jackson Christian 0
East Hamilton 70, Sequoyah 0
Elizabethton 20, Daniel Boone 13
Fairley 46, Hamilton 0
Farragut 35, Oak Ridge 30
Father Ryan 48, Cane Ridge 0
Fayetteville 19, Upperman 14
Friendship Christian 37, Grace Christian - Franklin 14
Gibbs def. Knoxville Central, forfeit
Gordonsville 28, Eagleville 14
Green Hill 28, Columbia 14
Greeneville 55, Morristown West 7
Hampton 33, Cloudland 0
Hardin County 21, University-Jackson 7
Harpeth 20, Sycamore 6
Harriman 43, Sale Creek 13
Haywood County 16, Lexington 0
Hillcrest def. Germantown, forfeit
Jellico 34, North Greene 18
Jo Byrns 22, Houston County 14
Johnson County 7, Sullivan East 6
Kingston 21, Rockwood 0
Knoxville Halls 34, Jefferson County 33
Knoxville West 31, Knoxville Fulton 14
Lausanne Collegiate 35, Bartlett 0
Lawrence County 28, Greenbrier 0
Lewis County 23, Spring Hill 17
MUS 46, Raleigh Egypt 0
Maryville 30, Alcoa 27
McKenzie 40, Obion County 14
McMinn Central 21, Polk County 3
Meigs County 40, Signal Mountain 6
Melrose 58, Memphis East 20
Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 6, Memphis Nighthawks 0
Midway 23, Tellico Plains 19
Milan 64, Liberty Magnet 0
Nashville Overton def. Maplewood, forfeit
Northview Academy 35, Claiborne County 0
Oakdale 25, Wartburg Central 0
Oakland def. Beacon Hill, Va., forfeit
Oneida def. Oliver Springs, forfeit
Page 38, Coffee County 17
Peabody 37, Jackson South Side 6
Powell 42, Science Hill 14
Red Bank 46, Soddy Daisy 14
Red Boiling Springs 20, Cosby 0
Rhea County 35, Anderson County 33
Riverdale 13, Shelbyville 6
Rockvale 54, Lincoln County 19
Scott County def. Austin-East, forfeit
Sevier County 14, Pigeon Forge 0
Seymour 49, Cocke County 7
Smith County 18, Westmoreland 0
Smyrna 35, LaVergne 14
South Doyle 26, Bearden 7
South Gibson 21, Kirby 6
South Greene 48, West Greene 7
South Panola, Miss. 42, Cordova 6
Station Camp 21, Gallatin 7
Stone Memorial 7, Monterey 6
Tennessee 33, Karns 31
Twin Springs, Va. 28, Unaka 24
Tyner Academy 30, Brainerd 6
Unicoi County 35, Happy Valley 6
Union City 28, Trinity Christian Academy 20
Union County 50, Cumberland Gap 20
Walker Valley 42, Knoxville Carter 14
Walnut, Miss. 30, Middleton 0
Waverly Central 42, McNairy Central 0
West Carroll 57, South Fulton 14
Westview 47, Fairview 14
William Blount 38, Heritage 19
Wilson Central 7, Springfield 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Greenback vs. Knoxville Webb, ccd.
Murphy, N.C. vs. South Pittsburg, ccd.
