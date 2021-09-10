Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Asheville School, N.C. 54, Lakeway Christian 7

BGA 28, Nashville Christian 21

Baylor 49, Chattanooga Christian 8

Bradley Central 44, McMinn County 28

CAK 40, Boyd Buchanan 21

CPA 24, MBA 10

Campbell County 36, Morristown East 28

Chattanooga Central 40, Hixson 0

Clarksville Academy 87, Middle Tennessee Homeschool 0

Clay County 38, Cornersville 12

Cleveland 56, East Ridge 7

Clinton def. Cherokee, forfeit

Coalfield 68, Sunbright 8

Collierville 47, Center Hill, Miss. 6

Community 46, Perry County 0

Covington 58, Brighton 22

Craigmont 24, Sheffield 0

Crockett County 48, Bolivar Central 6

Cumberland County 17, Lenoir City 7

DCA 52, White House-Heritage 20

Dobyns-Bennett 35, David Crockett 7

ECS 21, Jackson Christian 0

East Hamilton 70, Sequoyah 0

Elizabethton 20, Daniel Boone 13

Fairley 46, Hamilton 0

Farragut 35, Oak Ridge 30

Father Ryan 48, Cane Ridge 0

Fayetteville 19, Upperman 14

Friendship Christian 37, Grace Christian - Franklin 14

Gibbs def. Knoxville Central, forfeit

Gordonsville 28, Eagleville 14

Green Hill 28, Columbia 14

Greeneville 55, Morristown West 7

Hampton 33, Cloudland 0

Hardin County 21, University-Jackson 7

Harpeth 20, Sycamore 6

Harriman 43, Sale Creek 13

Haywood County 16, Lexington 0

Hillcrest def. Germantown, forfeit

Jellico 34, North Greene 18

Jo Byrns 22, Houston County 14

Johnson County 7, Sullivan East 6

Kingston 21, Rockwood 0

Knoxville Halls 34, Jefferson County 33

Knoxville West 31, Knoxville Fulton 14

Lausanne Collegiate 35, Bartlett 0

Lawrence County 28, Greenbrier 0

Lewis County 23, Spring Hill 17

MUS 46, Raleigh Egypt 0

Maryville 30, Alcoa 27

McKenzie 40, Obion County 14

McMinn Central 21, Polk County 3

Meigs County 40, Signal Mountain 6

Melrose 58, Memphis East 20

Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 6, Memphis Nighthawks 0

Midway 23, Tellico Plains 19

Milan 64, Liberty Magnet 0

Nashville Overton def. Maplewood, forfeit

Northview Academy 35, Claiborne County 0

Oakdale 25, Wartburg Central 0

Oakland def. Beacon Hill, Va., forfeit

Oneida def. Oliver Springs, forfeit

Page 38, Coffee County 17

Peabody 37, Jackson South Side 6

Powell 42, Science Hill 14

Red Bank 46, Soddy Daisy 14

Red Boiling Springs 20, Cosby 0

Rhea County 35, Anderson County 33

Riverdale 13, Shelbyville 6

Rockvale 54, Lincoln County 19

Scott County def. Austin-East, forfeit

Sevier County 14, Pigeon Forge 0

Seymour 49, Cocke County 7

Smith County 18, Westmoreland 0

Smyrna 35, LaVergne 14

South Doyle 26, Bearden 7

South Gibson 21, Kirby 6

South Greene 48, West Greene 7

South Panola, Miss. 42, Cordova 6

Station Camp 21, Gallatin 7

Stone Memorial 7, Monterey 6

Tennessee 33, Karns 31

Twin Springs, Va. 28, Unaka 24

Tyner Academy 30, Brainerd 6

Unicoi County 35, Happy Valley 6

Union City 28, Trinity Christian Academy 20

Union County 50, Cumberland Gap 20

Walker Valley 42, Knoxville Carter 14

Walnut, Miss. 30, Middleton 0

Waverly Central 42, McNairy Central 0

West Carroll 57, South Fulton 14

Westview 47, Fairview 14

William Blount 38, Heritage 19

Wilson Central 7, Springfield 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Greenback vs. Knoxville Webb, ccd.

Murphy, N.C. vs. South Pittsburg, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

