Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Anthony, Texas 41, Hatch Valley 6

Artesia 42, Deming 35

Atrisco Heritage 27, Valley 14

Belen 23, Miyamura 7

Bernalillo 67, Shiprock 0

Bloomfield 35, Albuquerque Academy 21

Cibola 35, Eldorado 21

Clayton 60, McCurdy 8

Cleveland 42, Las Cruces 7

Clint Mountain View, Texas 53, Chaparral 0

Clint, Texas 28, Gadsden 6

EP Coronado, Texas 10, Carlsbad 9

Farmington 54, Aztec 0

Fort Sumner/House 54, Dulce 0

Goddard 36, EP Austin, Texas 14

Hagerman 18, NMMI 12

Hobbs 42, Lovington 0

Jal 38, Capitan 0

La Cueva 38, Volcano Vista 16

Los Lunas 35, Roswell 20

Menaul 60, Cloudcroft 8

Moriarty 41, Grants 0

Mosquero/Roy 32, Mountainair 20

Piedra Vista 34, Kirtland Central 7

Raton 44, Tucumcari 6

Robertson 12, Ruidoso 7

Santa Fe 48, Capital 28

Santa Fe Indian 56, Wingate 6

Santa Teresa 30, Alamogordo 29

St. Michael's 21, Los Alamos 6

Tohatchi 49, Laguna-Acoma 6

Valencia 32, Portales 22

West Las Vegas 64, Espanola Valley 14

Zuni 30, Keams Canyon Hopi, Ariz. 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ackerly Sands, Texas vs. Elida, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

