Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Arab 35, Scottsboro 0
Ardmore 27, Lawrence County 7
Ariton 42, Geneva County 0
Athens 56, Hazel Green 7
Boaz 49, West Point 7
Brantley 1, McKenzie 0
Colbert Heights 37, Elkmont 0
Collinsville 44, Brindlee Mountain 6
Cullman 35, Buckhorn 0
Dora 28, Hanceville 0
Escambia Academy 43, Wilcox Academy 0
Fairhope 38, Foley 10
Faith Academy 36, LeFlore 0
Fayette County 48, Curry 0
G.W. Long 45, Houston County 16
Geraldine 39, Sardis 0
Good Hope 48, Haleyville 20
Highland Home 61, Central Coosa 14
Holtville 21, Beauregard 14
Hueytown 54, Brookwood 0
J.B. Pennington 49, Holly Pond 6
Lamar County 34, Winston County 0
Leeds 33, Moody 19
Lexington 67, Tharptown 0
Madison County 42, St. John Paul II Catholic 14
Maplesville 34, Billingsley 0
Mars Hill Bible 60, Hatton 12
McGill-Toolen 14, Gulf Shores 0
Meek 32, South Lamar 26
Monroe Academy 12, Morgan Academy 9
Murphy 45, Mary Montgomery 7
Muscle Shoals 49, Columbia 0
Opp 49, Houston Academy 21
Piedmont 56, Glencoe 0
Plainview 54, Asbury 6
Ranburne 42, Randolph County 0
Russellville 52, Brewer 0
Saint Luke's Episcopal 28, J.U. Blacksher 0
Slocomb 30, Providence Christian 0
Spanish Fort 38, Robertsdale 7
Trinity Presbyterian 63, Beulah 0
Vinemont 30, Carbon Hill 28
West Morgan 28, Deshler 19
Williamson 26, St. Michael Catholic 23
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
