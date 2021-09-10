Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Blackfoot 35, Snake River 21
Bonners Ferry 7, Libby, Mont. 0
Burley 27, Wood River 20
Butte County 56, Rockland 12
Capital 41, Centennial 11
Emmett 21, Bishop Kelly 0
Firth 45, Bear Lake 8
Genesee 62, Potlatch 36
Homedale 56, Baker, Ore. 6
Horseshoe Bend 30, Notus 26
Idaho Falls 21, Thunder Ridge 12
Lapwai 58, Troy 0
Lewiston 54, Clarkston, Wash. 13
Madison 35, Hillcrest 7
Middleton 70, Caldwell 16
Mullan/St. Regis 72, Lakeside 20
Murtaugh 56, Challis 20
N. Fremont 54, Malad 8
N. Gem 56, Camas County 20
Payette 21, Marsing 0
Pomeroy, Wash. 50, Deary 0
Raft River 44, Grace 12
Ririe 44, Valley 0
Rocky Mountain 48, Eagle 28
Shelley 49, Jerome 7
South Fremont 34, Aberdeen 16
Sugar-Salem 22, Star Valley, Wyo. 6
Twin Falls 48, Canyon Ridge 6
Vallivue 42, Columbia 20
Watersprings 58, Mackay 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Coeur d'Alene vs. West Valley (Yakima), Wash., ccd.
Colville, Wash. vs. Sandpoint, ccd.
Ontario, Ore. vs. Fruitland, ccd.
