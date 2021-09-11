Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Allentown Central Catholic 21, Emmaus 0

Blair, N.J. 25, Kiski School 0

Carlynton 35, Riverview 12

Germantown Academy 12, The Hill School 0

Harrisburg 20, Manheim Township 17, OT

Haverford School 34, Lansdale Catholic 6

La Salle 13, Imhotep Charter 8

Lackawanna Trail 34, Riverside 0

Lower Moreland 13, George School 0

Milton, Ga. 28, St. Joseph's Prep 21

New Hope-Solebury 9, Academy of the New Church 8

Scranton 35, West Scranton 7

Selinsgrove 33, Shamokin 0

Springdale 40, Summit Academy 14

Springside Chestnut Hill 32, Pope John Paul II 27

Steelton-Highspire 68, Newport 7

Upper Darby 17, Radnor 0

Western Beaver 31, Elwood City Riverside 13

Wyomissing 35, Boyertown 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

