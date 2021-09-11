Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 46, Brethren 8
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 35, Waterford Our Lady 0
Britton-Deerfield 38, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 12
East Jordan 14, Morenci 6
Kinde-North Huron 36, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 14
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 43, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 8
Martin 60, Gobles 0
Mesick 48, Manistee Catholic Central 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan vs. South Shore, Wis., ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
