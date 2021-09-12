Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

Cypress Fairbanks 59, Katy Taylor 15

Fort Bend Travis 20, Cypress Falls 13

Houston Lamar 42, Beaumont West Brook 18

Houston Stratford 21, Fort Bend Dulles 13

Humble 32, Aldine MacArthur 0

Humble Atascocita 43, Klein Oak 21

Pasadena South Houston 43, Santa Fe 0

Pearland Dawson 26, Richmond George Ranch 13

CLASS 5A=

Manor 20, Fulshear 14

CLASS 3A=

Dallas Madison 34, Dallas Lincoln 21

West 47, Orange Grove 30

CLASS 2A=

Olton 56, Texico, N.M. 22

CLASS 1A=

Rising Star 64, Trent 13

OTHER=

Katy Tompkins 28, Klein Collins 13

Santa Margarita , Calif. 31, FW Nolan 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/



September 12, 2021 7:06 PM
