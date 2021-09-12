Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Heritage 42, Port St. Lucie 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Okeechobee vs. Frostproof, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Heritage 42, Port St. Lucie 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Okeechobee vs. Frostproof, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Tyler Lockett’s pregame preparing under Indy stadium’s roof, DK Metcalf’s prep with Wilson in San Diego led to decisive plays.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments