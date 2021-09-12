Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Winner 54, St. Thomas More 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Winner 54, St. Thomas More 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Stetson Bennett tied a school record with five touchdown passes filling in for injured starter JT Daniels, leading No. 2 Georgia to a 56-7 rout of UAB.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments