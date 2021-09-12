Sports

Inter Miami CF visits Toronto FC after 2 straight shutout wins

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Inter Miami CF (8-9-5) vs. Toronto FC (3-14-6)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +115, Inter Miami CF +215, Draw +245; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF comes into a matchup against Toronto FC after recording two straight shutout wins.

Toronto FC went 13-5-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 7-2-3 at home. Toronto FC scored 34 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 30.

Inter Miami CF compiled a 7-13-3 record overall a season ago while finishing 2-10-1 in road games. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. Inter Miami CF won the last meeting 3-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Jozy Altidore (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured).

Inter Miami CF: Ventura Alvarado (injured), Kieran Gibbs (injured), Ryan Shawcross (injured), Federico Higuain (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).

