Arango leads Los Angeles FC against Austin FC after 2-goal outing

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Los Angeles FC (8-9-6) vs. Austin FC (5-14-4)

Austin; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +179, Los Angeles FC +136, Draw +265; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cristian Arango leads Los Angeles FC into a matchup with Austin FC after a two-goal outing against Real Salt Lake.

Austin FC takes the field for the twenty-fourth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 34-21 through its first 23 games of MLS play.

Los Angeles FC finished 9-8-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 1-6-1 on the road. Los Angeles FC scored 53 goals last season, averaging 2.4 per game.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season. Los Angeles FC won the last meeting 2-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin FC: Matt Besler (injured), Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Benjamin Sweat (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Julian Gaines (injured), Eddie Segura (injured), Carlos Vela (injured), Erik Duenas (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured), Alvaro Quezada (injured).

