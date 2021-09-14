Sports

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Martin County 29, St. Lucie Centennial 28

Mulberry 27, Poinciana 12

Treasure Coast 56, Surge Academy 0

