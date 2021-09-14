Sports
Monday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Martin County 29, St. Lucie Centennial 28
Mulberry 27, Poinciana 12
Treasure Coast 56, Surge Academy 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Martin County 29, St. Lucie Centennial 28
Mulberry 27, Poinciana 12
Treasure Coast 56, Surge Academy 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
No more practice-squad promotions for the undrafted rookie from Army. He’s headed to the active roster full time.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments