Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Arlington def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Northwest, 25-6, 25-9, 25-4
Fairbury def. Centennial, 25-23, 25-8, 25-16
Howells/Dodge def. Wakefield, 25-10, 25-23, 25-12
Kearney def. Columbus, 25-17, 26-24, 25-12
Lincoln Southwest def. Grand Island, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hitchcock County, 25-16, 25-15, 25-14
Mead def. College View Academy, 25-7, 25-13, 25-14
Overton def. Maxwell, 25-10, 25-14, 25-14
Shelby/Rising City def. Hampton, 25-12, 25-23, 25-19
Southwest def. Wauneta-Palisade, 26-24, 19-25, 25-21, 25-16
Adams Central Triangular=
Aurora def. Adams Central, 14-25, 30-28, 25-21
Boyd County Triangular=
Boyd County def. Creighton, 25-18, 21-25, 25-13
Cody-Kilgore Triangular=
Hyannis def. Hay Springs, 19-25, 25-5, 25-23
Louisville Triangular=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-7
Morrill Triangular=
Sioux County def. Minatare, 25-15, 24-26, 25-14
Sioux County def. Morrill, 25-10, 25-11
MUDECAS=
A Division=
Consolation Semifinal=
Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-10, 25-23
Omaha Duchesne Triangular=
Elkhorn North def. Blair, 25-12, 25-12, 25-10
Plattsmouth Triangular=
Syracuse def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-10
Syracuse def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-22
Raymond Central Triangular=
Yutan def. East Butler, 25-11, 25-11
Yutan def. Raymond Central, 13-25, 25-21, 25-23
Sutherland Triangular=
Mullen def. Wallace, 25-19, 25-20
Sutherland def. Wallace, 20-25, 28-26, 25-16
Twin Loup Triangular=
Pleasanton def. North Central, 25-20, 25-16
Twin Loup def. North Central, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
