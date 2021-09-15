DC United’s Ola Kamara has hat trick to take MLS goals lead

Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Tomas Romero goes up for a save during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Austin FC, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas) AP

Ola Kamara scored three goals in the first half to take the lead for the Golden Boot award and D.C. United beat the Chicago Fire 3-0 on Wednesday night.

D.C. United (10-10-4) has won six of its last seven home matches. Chicago (6-13-5) lost for the ninth time on the road this season and has an MLS-low four away points.

Kamara leads MLS with 16 goals, two ahead of Seattle’s Raúl Ruidíaz.

Kamara scored on penalty kicks in ninth and 35th minutes, with stutter-step run-up’s on both. Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth dove the wrong way on the first, and had a delayed reaction on the second.

Kamara completed the hat trick in the 44th. Paul Arriola sent a shot off the post that Julian Gressel gathered at the far post and sent back across for Kamara’s header.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 4, MINNESOTA UNITED 0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi and Johnny Russell scored in the first half and Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota.

Kansas City (13-5-7) has scored in 28 consecutive home regular-season matches dating to August 2019, the longest active streak in MLS. Minnesota (8-8-7) has won just two of its last 13 away matches, including the playoffs.

Shelton headed in a rebound in the 14th minute to open the scoring. On Saturday, Kansas City scored two goals in the first six minutes — marking the first time Sporting has scored twice in the first 10 minutes of a match since 2013.

Salloi one-touched Russell’s pass to the penalty spot in the 36th. Russell scored on a penalty kick in the 45th after Shelton was taken down at the edge of the 18-yard box by goalkeeper Tyler Miller. Cameron Duke slotted home Russell’s cross in the 52nd.

MONTREAL 4, ORLANDO CITY 2

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Romell Quioto had a goal and two assists and Montreal beat short-handed Orlando City.

Montreal (9-8-7) snapped a seven-game road losing streak. Orlando (10-6-8) had won three in a row against Montreal — all shutouts.

Quioto bent a low ball in to the near post that Lassi Lappalainen redirected into the net to give Montreal a 3-2 lead in the 73rd minute.

Sunusi Ibrahim and Mathieu Choinière also scored for Montreal. Orlando City’s Robin Jansson and Ruan Gregório Teixeira scored their first MLS goals.

Orlando City went a man down after Nani picked up his second yellow card — about seven minutes after his first — in the 35th. Orlando City’s Andrés Perea was given a red card in the 83rd minute for denying an obvious scoring opportunity.

LOS ANGELES FC 2, AUSTIN FC 1

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Danny Musovski scored moments after entering the game, Cristian Arango scored on a penalty kick and Los Angeles FC beat Austin FC.

Musovski, who subbed on in the 76th minute, slipped behind the defense, ran onto a through ball by José Cifuentes and beat goalkeeper Brad Stuver to give LAFC (9-9-6) a 2-1 lead in the 81st. Austin (5-15-4) has lost four straight matches.

Arango converted from the spot — his fifth goal in the last four games — to open the scoring in the 59th minute. Diego Fagundez, whose hand ball in the area set up Arango’s goal, tied it off a rebound in the 67th.

RAPIDS 2, TIMBERS 2, TIE

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sebastian Blanco scored in stoppage time to give Portland the draw with Colorado.

Michael Barrios and Jonathan Lewis scored to help the Rapids (12-4-7) extend their unbeaten streak to nine games, the longest current run in MLS. Colorado also extended its road unbeaten streak to five, matching the club record set in July 2016.

Felipe Mora added a goal for the Timbers (10-10-4), who played the second half down a player.

ATLANTA UNITED 4, CINCINNATI 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martínez scored a goal in each half and Atlanta United beat Cincinnati.

Luiz Araújo and Ezequiel Barco also scored for Atlanta (8-7-9). Cincinnati dropped to 4-11-8.