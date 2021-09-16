Nashville SC looks to prolong 3-game win streak with victory over Toronto FC

Nashville SC (10-2-11) vs. Toronto FC (3-15-6)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +151, Nashville SC +166, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC comes into a matchup with Toronto FC as winners of three games in a row.

Toronto FC put together a 13-5-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 7-2-3 in home matches. Toronto FC scored 34 goals last season, averaging 1.5 per game.

Nashville SC compiled an 8-7-8 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-3 in road games. Nashville SC scored 28 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 24.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Jozy Altidore (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured).

Nashville SC: Dax McCarty, Jhonder Cadiz.