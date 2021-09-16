Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Baltic def. Flandreau, 25-12, 25-10, 25-8
Colman-Egan def. Lake Preston, 25-11, 25-5, 25-15
Madison def. Vermillion, 25-15, 25-13, 25-18
Potter County def. McLaughlin, 25-8, 25-8, 25-5
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Aberdeen Central, 25-14, 25-16, 25-11
Boyd County Triangular=
Boyd County, Neb. def. Gregory, 25-13, 25-20, 25-18
Gayville-Volin Triangular=
Gayville-Volin def. Centerville, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14
Gayville-Volin def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-11, 25-6, 25-11
Newell Triangular=
Newell def. Lemmon, 25-15, 25-10, 23-25, 25-23
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
