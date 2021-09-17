Los Angeles FC looks to continue 3-game win streak with victory over Portland

Los Angeles FC (9-9-6) vs. Portland Timbers (10-10-4)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland +180, Los Angeles FC +137, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC will attempt to extend a three-game win streak with a victory against Portland.

The Timbers finished 11-6-6 overall and 6-4-2 at home during the 2020 season. Portland scored 55 goals a season ago, averaging 2.4 per game.

Los Angeles FC finished 9-8-5 overall and 1-6-1 on the road during the 2020 season. Los Angeles FC scored 53 goals last season and had 34 assists.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Portland won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Julian Gaines (injured), Eddie Segura (injured), Carlos Vela (injured), Erik Duenas (injured), Eduard Atuesta (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured), Pablo Sisniega (injured), Alvaro Quezada (injured), Sebastien Ibeagha, Tristan Blackmon (injured).