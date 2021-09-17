Sports

South Korean clubs to meet in Asian Champions League QFs

The Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

Defending champion Ulsan Hyundai was drawn Friday to face South Korean league rival Jeonbuk in the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League.

Ulsan will be attempting to extend its 16-match winning streak in the competition. Last year, Ulsan won its second Asian Champions League title by defeating Iranian club Persepolis 2–1 in the final.

Pohang Steelers, the third South Korean club in the last eight, will take on Japanese team Nagoya Grampus.

In the West Region, Persepolis will play Saudi club Al Hilal and UAE team Al Wahda will take on Saudi rival Al Nassr.

Next month's quarterfinals and semifinals will be single matches played at centralized locations in South Korea (East Region) and Saudi Arabia (West) because of the coronavirus pandemic and related travel restrictions.

The final is scheduled to be played in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 23.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 17, 2021 1:12 AM

Sports

Court ruling clears Australian swimmer Jack to compete again

September 17, 2021 1:12 AM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 17, 2021 1:12 AM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 17, 2021 1:12 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service