Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Baker County 42, Paxon 7
Bartram Trail 24, Mandarin 8
Berkeley Prep 56, Brandon 0
Bishop Kenny 36, Tocoi Creek 0
Boca Raton Community 63, West Boca Raton Community 0
Bolles School 49, Fernandina Beach 14
Chiles 20, Madison County 14
Clearwater Central Catholic 42, St. Petersburg Catholic 0
Creekside 20, Sandalwood 16
Dillard 50, Cooper City 0
Duval Charter 38, Old Plank Christian 0
Ed White 40, Suwannee 24
Eustis 41, Horizon 8
Forest Hill 46, John I. Leonard 0
Fort Lauderdale 40, Olympic Heights 0
Glades Central 45, Santaluces 6
Hialeah Gardens 49, Mourning 0
IMG Academy-Blue 62, Jones 3
Jupiter 34, Palm Beach Lakes 28
Keystone Heights 68, Umatilla 13
Lakeland Christian 24, Foundation Academy 21
Lakewood 34, Atlantic Community 28
Miami Killian 40, Miami Jackson 0
Naples 57, Golden Gate 0
Nease 35, Atlantic Coast 14
New Smyrna Beach 21, South Lake 7
Ocala Trinity Catholic 14, Carrollwood Day 0
Ponte Vedra 27, First Coast 7
Raines 31, Andrew Jackson 14
Ridge Community 36, Winter Haven 26
Satellite 44, Titusville 6
South Fort Myers 21, Barron Collier 10
Southwest Florida Christian 21, Keswick Christian 6
St. Petersburg Canterbury 26, Academy at the Lakes 0
St. Petersburg Northeast 50, St. Petersburg 7
St. Thomas Aquinas 56, Monsignor Pace 6
Vero Beach 40, North Marion 15
West Oaks 40, Young Kids In Motion 0
Westland Hialeah 12, Miami Sunset 11
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
East Lee County vs. Lely, ppd. to Sep 18th.
Faith Christian vs. Oak Hall, ccd.
Fort Myers vs. Cape Coral, ppd. to Oct 8th.
Jensen Beach vs. Boynton Beach, ppd.
Karr, La. vs. Plantation American Heritage, ccd.
Lafayette vs. Hilliard, ppd. to Sep 20th.
Mariner vs. Estero, ppd. to Sep 20th.
North Fort Myers vs. Ida S. Baker, ppd. to Sep 20th.
Northview vs. Escambia Academy, Ala., ccd.
Out-of-Door Academy vs. Fort Myers Canterbury, ppd.
