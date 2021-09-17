Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Barnegat 26, Jackson Liberty 0

Becton 27, Wood-Ridge 7

Bernards 42, Governor Livingston 7

Bridgeton 27, Cumberland Regional 0

Caldwell 38, Madison 0

Cedar Creek 55, Absegami 0

Clayton 32, Wildwood 16

Clifton 31, Old Tappan 16

Delran 42, Cinnaminson 8

Delsea 47, Oakcrest 16

Dumont 38, Indian Hills 14

East Brunswick 42, Perth Amboy 6

Eastern 34, Trenton Central 0

Hammonton 13, Vineland 6

Hasbrouck Heights 28, Cresskill 0

Kittatinny 28, Hackettstown 0

Lenape 36, Notre Dame 6

Manasquan 38, Ocean Township 7

New Brunswick 15, Piscataway 14

Northern Highlands 33, West Morris 30

Ocean City 34, Mainland Regional 6

Old Bridge 40, South Brunswick 11

Passaic Tech 41, Paramus Catholic 6

Ramapo 41, Paterson Kennedy 6

Red Bank Catholic 49, Raritan 7

Ridgewood 24, Wayne Valley 0

Salem 27, Pleasantville 0

St. Augustine 24, St. Joseph-Hammonton 7

Triton 17, Deptford 7

Vernon 33, North Warren 12

Waldwick 39, Garfield 13

West Essex 49, Barringer 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 17, 2021 6:19 PM
