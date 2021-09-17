Sports

Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 56, Heritage 0

Brownstown 43, N. Harrison 12

Center Grove 53, Indpls N. Central 7

Centerville 69, Tri 6

Churubusco 35, Prairie Hts. 0

Eastbrook 45, Frankton 0

Indpls Cathedral 37, Columbus North 13

Indpls Lutheran 55, Cascade 0

LaVille 49, Caston 14

Lafayette Harrison 42, Anderson 14

Lebanon 47, Frankfort 6

Logansport 21, McCutcheon 6

Madison-Grant 35, Blackford 6

Mattawan, Mich. def. S. Bend Riley, forfeit

Mishawaka 42, Plymouth 0

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 56, Delta 31

New Palestine 38, Pendleton Hts. 3

S. Bend Washington 35, S. Bend Clay 0

Salem 48, Clarksville 13

Shenandoah 42, Wes-Del 0

Southwood 47, Wabash 0

Traders Point Christian 40, Frontier 0

W. Noble 13, Fairfield 6

Western Boone 55, N. Montgomery 0

Whiteland 45, Indpls Perry Meridian 6

Woodlan 54, Southern Wells 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 17, 2021 6:19 PM
