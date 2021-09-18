Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Dirigo 30, Maranacook Community 14

Foxcroft Academy 28, Freeport 12

Leavitt Area 41, Wells 0

Marshwood 48, Gorham 21

Massabesic 58, Deering 14

Mattanawcook Academy 56, Stearns 26

Morse 46, Mount View 14

Mount Desert Island 60, Orono 20

Mountain Valley 46, Boothbay Region 22

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 27, Skowhegan Area 13

Poland Regional/Whittier 27, Belfast Area 13

South Portland 59, Biddeford 34

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 44, Yarmouth 20

Windham 27, Lawrence 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 18, 2021 5:14 AM

Fowles leads Lynx past Fever, secure playoff bye

September 18, 2021 5:14 AM

