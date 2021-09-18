Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alabama Christian Academy 48, Dale County 14

Alexandria 51, Corner 15

Aliceville 37, Cold Springs 0

American Christian Academy 34, Bibb County 12

Andalusia 58, Charles Henderson 28

Arab 24, Southside-Gadsden 7

Ariton 27, G.W. Long 21

Auburn 40, Jeff Davis 7

Autauga Academy 43, Clarke Prep 7

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

B.B. Comer 55, Ranburne 28

B.T. Washington 26, Bullock County 6

Baker 43, Mary Montgomery 0

Boaz 28, Sardis 0

Bob Jones 29, Florence 21

Brantley 53, Pleasant Home 0

Brooks 42, Deshler 14

Carbon Hill 30, Holly Pond 24, OT

Carroll-Ozark 31, Headland 7

Catholic-Montgomery 49, Beulah 0

Center Point 40, Moody 11

Central - Clay County 35, Beauregard 0

Central-Florence 20, Rogers 17

Central-Phenix City 36, Enterprise 27

Central-Tuscaloosa 25, Marbury 7

Cherokee County 40, White Plains 0

Clarke County 15, Saint Luke's Episcopal 7

Clay-Chalkville 50, Minor 7

Cleveland 20, Spring Garden 13

Colbert County 25, Hatton 24

Colbert Heights 20, Clements 12

Conecuh Springs 45, Marshall Christian 0

Coosa Christian 42, Appalachian 32

Crenshaw Christian Academy 47, South Choctaw Academy 21

Cullman 29, Hazel Green 21

Dadeville 33, Childersburg 6

Daphne 21, Foley 13

Decatur 16, Buckhorn 14

Decatur Heritage 46, Shoals Christian 0

Demopolis 53, Shelby County 7

East Lawrence 20, Danville 7

East Limestone 49, Brewer 7

Elba 54, Cottonwood 24

Etowah 28, Ashville 0

Eufaula def. Park Crossing, forfeit

Excel 22, Hillcrest-Evergreen 19

Fairfield 36, John Carroll Catholic 6

Fairhope 37, Davidson 7

Fairview 49, West Point 21

Fayette County 28, Oak Grove 0

Flomaton 21, Chickasaw 14

Florala 14, Red Level 0

Francis Marion 38, Central Coosa 14

Fruitdale 14, Choctaw County 6

Gadsden 29, Spain Park 26

Gardendale def. Jasper, forfeit

Geneva 40, Ashford 6

Geneva County 49, Abbeville 6

Geraldine 26, Plainview 20

Good Hope 47, Hanceville 28

Gordo 38, Haleyville 0

Greensboro 50, Monroe County 0

Gulf Shores 27, Robertsdale 13

Guntersville 58, Douglas 6

Hackleburg 40, Cherokee 8

Handley 26, Cleburne County 7

Helena 37, Pelham 34

Hokes Bluff 48, Glencoe 0

Holt 39, Sumter Central High School 0

Holtville 31, Talladega 22

Homewood 49, Woodlawn 14

Hoover 28, Oak Mountain 21

Horseshoe Bend 38, Randolph County 8

Houston Academy 35, Slocomb 25

Houston County 28, Zion Chapel 18

Hubbard 18, Phillips-Bear Creek 6

Hubbertville 44, Meek 14

Hueytown 38, Hillcrest 30

Ider 41, Section 40

J.U. Blacksher 35, Washington County 0

Jackson 40, Selma 8

Jackson Olin 36, Pinson Valley 28

Jacksonville 35, Munford 12

James Clemens 43, Huntsville 40

Keith def. A.L. Johnson, forfeit

Kinston 10, Georgiana 6

Lanett 44, LaFayette 6

Lauderdale County 54, Elkmont 0

Lee-Scott Academy 31, Macon-East 14

Leeds 41, Hayden 0

Leroy 13, Thomasville 9

Lexington 32, Sheffield 14

Lincoln 14, St. Clair County 0

Luverne 41, Highland Home 0

Madison Academy 33, North Jackson 0

Mae Jemison 28, Lee-Huntsville 22

Maplesville 49, Loachapoka 0

Marengo 40, McIntosh 12

Marion County 20, Berry 14, OT

McAdory 47, Bessemer City 0

McGill-Toolen 59, Citronelle 0

Millry 62, Southern Choctaw 6

Montevallo 49, Wilcox Central 8

Montgomery Academy 49, Prattville Christian Academy 13

Morgan Academy 36, Southern Academy 12

Mountain Brook 31, Shades Valley 0

Muscle Shoals 27, Athens 13

New Hope 14, St. John Paul II Catholic 7

Northridge 35, Brookwood 18

Northside 40, Hamilton 18

Notasulga 32, Billingsley 6

Oakman 27, J.B. Pennington 13

Oneonta 24, Dora 9

Opp 55, Daleville 0

Orange Beach 38, Greene County 12

Oxford 35, Pell City 10

Parker 41, Wenonah 12

Patrician Academy 34, Tuscaloosa Academy 12

Pickens County 28, Lynn 7

Piedmont 70, Weaver 13

Pike Liberal Arts 56, Edgewood Academy 0

Pike Road 55, Rehobeth 0

Pisgah 56, Whitesburg Christian 14

Pleasant Grove 55, Carver-Birmingham 12

Prattville 24, Dothan 7

Priceville 18, Wilson 0

Randolph School 35, Madison County 21

Red Bay 54, Tharptown 7

Reeltown 42, Goshen 0

Robert E. Lee 28, Russell County 14

Russellville 43, Lawrence County 0

Saks 16, Ohatchee 7

Samson 36, McKenzie 28

Saraland 31, Blount 0

Sipsey Valley 40, Jemison 28

South Lamar 47, Brilliant 0

Southeastern 32, Sand Rock 28

Southern Prep 35, Stewart County, Ga. 6

Southside-Selma 42, Hale County 13

Spanish Fort 27, Baldwin County 7

Sparkman 38, Austin 21

Springville 24, Scottsboro 21

St. James 43, Straughn 6

St. Paul's 10, Faith Academy 7

Stanhope Elmore 34, Chilton County 13

Sulligent 38, Midfield 14

Sumiton Christian 48, Woodville 0

Sweet Water 39, Jay, Fla. 7

Sylvania 35, Collinsville 7

T.R. Miller 14, Bayside Academy 0

Tallassee 48, Elmore County 10

Tanner 14, North Sand Mountain 6

Theodore 27, Murphy 6

Thompson 42, Hewitt-Trussville 9

Thorsby def. Calhoun, forfeit

Trinity Presbyterian 52, Pike County 0

Trion, Ga. 49, Cedar Bluff 0

Valley Head 64, Gaylesville 42

Vestavia Hills 50, Tuscaloosa County 0

Vincent 48, Fayetteville 21

Vinemont 49, Tarrant 0

Wadley 43, Winterboro 22

Walter Wellborn 57, Pleasant Valley 8

Waterloo 46, Vina 0

West Blocton 49, Dallas County 20

West End 53, Gaston 8

West Limestone 31, West Morgan 14

Westbrook Christian 41, Locust Fork 13

Westminster Christian Academy 24, DAR 22

Wetumpka 28, Benjamin Russell 7

Wicksburg 60, New Brockton 18

Williamson 42, W.S. Neal 0

Winfield 48, Susan Moore 7

Winston County 14, Addison 8

Woodland 43, Donoho 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Liberty stay alive in playoff hunt

September 18, 2021 6:35 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 18, 2021 6:35 PM

Sports

Burnes expected to start for Milwaukee against Chicago

September 18, 2021 6:35 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service