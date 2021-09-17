Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Animas 56, Carrizozo 6
Bayfield, Colo. 46, Aztec 25
Belen 20, Piedra Vista 14, OT
Bloomfield 28, Miyamura 14
Cleveland 70, Artesia 29
Clint Mountain View, Texas 26, Hatch Valley 0
Crownpoint 12, Newcomb 0
Denver City, Texas 35, Lovington 7
Eunice 35, Dexter 7
Farmington 38, Durango, Colo. 17
Farwell, Texas 49, Texico 18
Gateway Christian def. Mountainair, forfeit
Goddard 30, Hobbs 27
La Cueva 35, Sandia 0
Las Cruces 35, Mayfield 14
Logan 52, Alamo-Navajo 0
Los Alamos 51, Gallup 0
Los Lunas 26, Cibola 19
Moriarty 7, Bernalillo 6
Mosquero/Roy 55, Shiprock Northwest 0
Pojoaque 50, Thoreau 0
Ramah 64, Elida 19
Roswell 21, Carlsbad 14
Ruidoso 28, Cobre 2
Santa Fe Indian 40, McCurdy 34
Socorro 20, Estancia 0
St. Pius X 21, Portales 20
Taos 53, Shiprock 0
Tatum 68, Dulce 0
Tohatchi 26, Cuba 25
Volcano Vista 28, Albuquerque High 0
West Mesa 55, Rio Grande 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
