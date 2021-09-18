Howard expected to start as Rangers host the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (84-63, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (54-93, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-4, 2.50 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 161 strikeouts) Rangers: Spencer Howard (0-4, 7.39 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +187, White Sox -226; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Abreu and the White Sox will take on the Rangers Saturday.

The Rangers are 32-41 on their home turf. Texas is hitting a collective batting average of .230 this season, led by Isiah Kiner-Falefa with an average of .266.

The White Sox have gone 35-36 away from home. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .333, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .376.

The White Sox won the last meeting 8-0. Dylan Cease earned his 12th victory and Luis Robert went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for Chicago. Taylor Hearn registered his fifth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 30 home runs and is slugging .470.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 59 extra base hits and is batting .263.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .238 batting average, 6.88 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .272 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Mike Foltynewicz: (covid-19), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kolby Allard: (illness), Eli White: (elbow), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

White Sox: Ryan Tepera: (finger), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Andrew Vaughn: (back), Adam Engel: (shoulder).