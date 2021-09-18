Pivetta expected to start for Boston against Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (47-100, fifth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (84-65, second in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Zac Lowther (0-2, 9.92 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-7, 4.49 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 156 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -260, Orioles +214; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Baltimore will square off on Saturday.

The Red Sox are 45-29 in home games in 2020. Boston hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .325 this season, led by Xander Bogaerts with a mark of .366.

The Orioles have gone 24-49 away from home. Baltimore has slugged .404 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a .528 slugging percentage, including 66 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 7-1. Chris Sale secured his fourth victory and Hunter Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Boston. Keegan Akin took his 10th loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 71 extra base hits and is slugging .534.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 29 home runs and is slugging .528.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .266 batting average, 3.08 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Orioles: 3-7, .230 batting average, 8.27 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Phillips Valdez: (covid-19), Danny Santana: (covid-19), Jarren Duran: (covid-19), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19), Christian Arroyo: (health protocols).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Tanner Scott: (knee), Jorge Lopez: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Matt Harvey: (knee), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Jorge Mateo: (lumbar).