Corbin expected to start for Washington against Colorado

Colorado Rockies (69-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (60-87, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (5-8, 4.77 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (8-14, 5.98 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -118, Rockies +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Trevor Story and the Rockies will take on the Nationals Saturday.

The Nationals are 34-42 in home games in 2020. The Washington pitching staff averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Patrick Corbin leads them with a mark of 7.1.

The Rockies have gone 24-51 away from home. Colorado has hit 170 home runs as a team this season. C.J. Cron leads them with 27, averaging one every 15.4 at-bats.

The Rockies won the last meeting 9-8. Lucas Gilbreath earned his second victory and Brendan Rodgers went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Colorado. Kyle Finnegan registered his eighth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Nationals with 27 home runs and is batting .256.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 60 extra base hits and is batting .249.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .268 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rockies: 6-4, .247 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (oblique), Austin Gomber: (back), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (thumb).