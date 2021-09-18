McCullers Jr. expected to start as Astros host the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (47-100, fifth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (87-60, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (2-1, 3.90 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (12-4, 3.12 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 168 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -272, Diamondbacks +224; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks travel to take on the Houston Astros on Saturday.

The Astros are 46-27 in home games in 2020. Houston is averaging 5.2 RBIs per game this season. Yordan Alvarez leads the team with 96 total runs batted in.

The Diamondbacks are 19-57 on the road. Arizona is slugging .380 as a unit. Josh Rojas leads the team with a slugging percentage of .426.

The Astros won the last meeting 4-3. Ryne Stanek earned his third victory and Jose Altuve went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Houston. Tyler Clippard registered his first loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 62 extra base hits and is slugging .553.

Pavin Smith leads the Diamondbacks with 123 hits and has 45 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .294 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .211 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (hand), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Jake Odorizzi: (foot), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Michael Brantley: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19).

Diamondbacks: Kevin Ginkel: (elbow), Tyler Gilbert: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Seth Beer: (shoulder).