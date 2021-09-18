Sports

Yankees LF Gallo exits game with neck tightness

By LARRY FLEISHER Associated Press

New York Yankees' Joey Gallo gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
NEW YORK

New York Yankees left fielder Joey Gallo left Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Indians because of neck tightness.

Gallo was pulled after the Yankees batted in the third inning and was replaced by Tyler Wade. In his only at-bat, he fouled out to third base in the second.

Gallo is hitting .166 (25 for 151) with 12 homers and 20 RBIs in 46 games since New York acquired him from Texas ahead of the trade deadline. Overall, the slugger is batting .204 with 37 homers and 75 RBIs this season.

On Friday, Gallo homered twice in an 8-0 win for his sixth multi-homer game this year, tied with Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez for the most in the majors. He entered Saturday with six homers in his last six games with at least one at-bat.

The Yankees began the day a half-game ahead of Toronto for the second AL wild card, a half-game behind Boston.

