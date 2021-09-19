Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bishop McNamara 22, H.D. Woodson, D.C. 0
Bishop O'Connell, Va. 22, St. John's Catholic Prep 6
Bowie 41, Bladensburg 0
Catonsville 34, Towson 0
Central 46, Potomac 0
Damascus 7, John F. Kennedy 0
Dunbar 48, Mergenthaler 46
Fort Hill 69, Oakland Southern 0
Franklin 56, Dulaney 18
Georgetown Prep 34, Woodberry Forest, Va. 21
Gilman 24, Boys Latin 21
Harford Tech 30, Parkville 28
North Point 33, Westlake 12
Northern Virginia HomeSchool, Va. 35, Central Maryland Christian 28
Patapsco 19, Pikesville 12
Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 29, Pasadena Chesapeake 26
Western STES 32, Baltimore Chesapeake 22
Wicomico 27, Easton 24
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
