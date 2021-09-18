Browns safety Harrison fined for sideline skirmish vs Chiefs

In this Nov. 29, 2020 photo, Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (33) wears a Salute to Service headband during warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla. Browns center and players’ union president JC Tretter feels Kansas City assistant coach Greg Lewis should be disciplined for his role in a sideline skirmish with Harrison Jr. in Sunday’s game. Harrison was ejected after he forcefully pushed Lewis, who pushed the Browns safety away when he came to assist Chiefs running back lyde Edwards-Helaire. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) AP

Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was fined $12,128 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct after he shoved Kansas City assistant coach Greg Lewis during a skirmish in last week's season opener.

Harrison was ejected early in Cleveland's 33-29 loss for his aggressive action toward Lewis, who had rushed over to help Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire after he was tackled along Kansas City's sideline.

Lewis first pushed Harrison, who retaliated with a hard, one-handed shot to the coach's neck area, tilting his headset.

Lewis was not fined for the incident.

On Friday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said teams received a memo from the league about sideline conduct.

Earlier in the week, Browns center and NFLPA President JC Tretter said he felt Lewis should face some discipline. He suggested the league might consider a rule change.

“Obviously Ronnie can’t retaliate,” Tretter said. “You can’t be the second one in those instances. You’re always going to get called for that. But we can’t have opposing coaches putting their hands on opposing players.

“We can’t have that.”

Also, Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi was fined $10,300 for unnecessary roughness for a facemask penalty against Browns receiver Jarvis Landry.