Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bristol 21, Pennington, N.J. 15
Central Bucks East 35, Bensalem 27
Chester 28, Interboro 27
Conestoga 40, Lower Merion 14
Delaware Valley 49, Wilkes-Barre Area 10
Erie McDowell 38, Butler 21
Frankford 14, Mastery Charter North 0
Germantown Academy 23, Olney Charter 12
Kiski School 29, Hunting Valley University, Ohio 14
Lackawanna Trail 42, Susquehanna 7
Malvern Prep 21, Archbishop Wood 0
Mercersburg Academy 42, Valley Forge Military 28
Nazareth Area 42, Bethlehem Catholic 41
Peddie, N.J. 45, Academy of the New Church 22
Pequea Valley 17, Jenkintown 14
Perkiomen School 50, Delco Christian 6
Pottsville 47, Blue Mountain 14
Redbank Valley 55, Sheffield 6
Scranton Holy Cross 43, Columbia-Montour 20
Shippensburg 37, Susquehanna Township 7
South Philadelphia 28, Overbrook 14
Steelton-Highspire 53, Juniata 19
Tamaqua 34, Pen Argyl 14
Western Beaver 20, Beaver Area 14
Westinghouse 41, Allderdice 12
Wilson 24, Saucon Valley 22
Wyomissing 47, Hamburg 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
