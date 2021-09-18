Barco, Atlanta stay hot, top DC United 3-2

Sports

Ezequiel Barco had a goal and an assist, keeping Atlanta United hot with a 3-2 win over D.C. United on Saturday.

Barco notched his sixth goal and fifth assist in nine games, a time that has seen Atlanta win seven times in eight games to surge into solid playoff contention.

Atlanta (9-7-9) took the lead with Barco's precision free kick in the 18th minute. Josef Martinez doubled the lead from close range in the 65th on Barco's setup.

Felipe Martins of D.C. (10-11-4) cut the deficit in half in the 75th minute with a stunning strike from the top of the circle. However Marcelino Moreno made a dazzling run through three defenders before crossing to George Bello for the winning tap-in in the 87th.

In the third minute of stoppage time, Martinez banged a shot off the post and on the counter Edison Flores pulled D.C. within one in the closing seconds.

