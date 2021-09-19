Kyler, Bair lead Dartmouth past Valpo 28-18

Derek Kyler threw for three touchdowns and Zack Bair ran and caught a score and Dartmouth beat Valparaiso 28-18 on Saturday in the Big Green's season opener.

Dartmouth picked up its 11th straight season-opening victory and 17th consecutive non-conference win.

Kyler connected with Bair on a 41-yard touchdown pass with 36 seconds left in the first quarter and Dartmouth went ahead 7-5 and never trailed again.

Kyler threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Jonny Barrett to end an 11-play, 75-yard drive that took almost six minutes to start the second half for a 21-8 advantage.

The Beacons (0-3) closed to within three following their second safety of the contest and Teryn Berry's 14-yard pass to Ollie Reese with 1:16 left in the third.

Later, Jalen Mackie intercepted Berry and returned it 28 yards to the Valpo 25. Bair closed it out with a 14-yard run and his 11-yard touchdown run made it 28-18.

Robert Washington ran for 117 yards on 24 carries for the Beacons.

