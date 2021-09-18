Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adna 38, Morton/White Pass 6
Emerald Ridge 28, Olympia 26
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
