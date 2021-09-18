Grainger leads Georgia State to 20-9 victory over Charlotte

Darren Grainger completed just six passes, but two of them went for touchdowns — including a go-ahead 34-yarder to Ja’Cyais Credle in the third quarter — to help Georgia State turn back Charlotte 20-9 in nonconference play on Saturday for the Panthers' first win of the season.

Charlotte took a 7-0 lead on Chris Reynolds' 36-yard scoring strike to Elijah Spencer midway through the second quarter. After the two teams traded punts, Grainger needed just two plays to pull Georgia State even — hooking up with Jamari Thrash for a 35-yard TD at the 4:03 mark to forge a 7-7 halftime tie.

The 49ers (2-1) used a safety to take a 9-7 lead, but Grainger put Georgia State in front for good with his scoring strike to Credle with 5:06 left in the third quarter. Jamyest Williams capped the scoring for the Panthers with a 13-yard TD run in the final quarter.

Grainger finished with 139 yards on 12 pass attempts with one interception for Georgia State. Destin Coates rushed for 83 yards on just four carries. Tucker Gregg ran for 76 yards on 22 carries, Williams carried seven times for 73 and Grainger added 64 on 16 totes as the Panthers piled up 298 of their 437 total yards on the ground.

Reynolds completed 13 of 28 passes for 158 yards for Charlotte. The 49ers were held to 276 yards of offense.