Kowar expected to start for Kansas City against Seattle

Seattle Mariners (79-69, third in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (67-81, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-5, 4.97 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) Royals: Jackson Kowar (0-3, 10.50 ERA, 2.17 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +114, Mariners -133; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Seattle will play on Sunday.

The Royals are 36-38 on their home turf. Kansas City has a team on-base percentage of .305, led by Nicky Lopez with a mark of .367.

The Mariners are 37-36 on the road. Seattle has hit 183 home runs as a team this season. Kyle Seager leads the club with 34, averaging one every 16.2 at-bats.

The Royals won the last meeting 8-1. Kris Bubic secured his fifth victory and Michael A. Taylor went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Kansas City. Yusei Kikuchi took his ninth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 64 extra base hits and is slugging .546.

Ty France leads the Mariners with 151 hits and is batting .291.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .311 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mariners: 4-6, .226 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Brady Singer: (undisclosed), Mike Minor: (shoulder), Daniel Lynch: (calf), Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (shoulder), Cam Gallagher: (knee).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).