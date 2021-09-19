Sports
HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Tri-City
Chiefs 3, Americans 2
First Period
1. Spokane, Fricker 2 (Reller, Chudley) 8:46.
2. Tri-City, Bell 3 (Sloan, Bouchard) 11:58 (pp).
3. Tri-City, Bell 4 (Dragicevic, Haynes) 15:32 (pp).
Penalties — Thornton Spo (checking to the head) 9:57; Fricker Spo (hooking) 11:17; Chudley Spo (cross checking) 14:18; Lemonnier Tc (hooking) 16:38.
Second Period
4. Spokane, Larson 2 (Wiles, Cunningham) 11:56.
Penalties — Thornton Spo (high sticking) 7:37; Cheveldayoff Spo, Serraglio Tc (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 11:13.
Third Period
5. Spokane, Jacobson 1 (Weinstein) 7:35.
Penalties — McMillan Tc (delay of game) 2:59; McMillan Tc (tripping) 8:37.
Shots on goal by
Goal — Spokane: Arnold (W, ). Tri-City: Geraghty (16 shots, 15 saves), Suchanek (L, 10:00 second, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 0-3; Tri-City: 2-4.
Referees — Ian Jendro, Mark Heier. Linesmen — , Steven Fleming.
Attendance — 00 at Tri-City.
Comments