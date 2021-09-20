Sports

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Pine Ridge, 25-21, 25-22, 25-16

Dell Rapids def. Baltic, 25-17, 25-12, 23-25, 15-25, 15-10

Freeman def. Canton, 23-25, 25-22, 25-9, 25-14

Garretson def. Adrian, Minn., 25-17, 25-13, 25-22

Hamlin def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20

McCook Central/Montrose def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-23, 26-24, 25-17

Mobridge-Pollock def. Winner, 25-18, 25-17, 25-19

Waverly-South Shore def. Lake Preston, 25-15, 25-16, 25-19

___

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service